ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, September 14th, 2023: The story of this week is of “fall-like” conditions and rain; however, temperatures will warm just a bit and rain chances will drop off by next week.

Temperatures will be more seasonal on Thursday with high temperatures into the 80s and 90s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see highs in the upper-80s. Presidio looks to be the hotspot with a high of 98 degrees. Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible once again for our Thursday, with the best shots being around Big Spring. Otherwise, we can expect mostly sunny skies across our area.

Stray to isolated rain chances return to the forecast to end the week as a trough pushes a cold front into the region and drops our temperatures a few degrees. After that, we will see temperatures warm back up into the low 90s next week accompanied by drier conditions. Overall, temperatures over the next 10 days will be comparatively much improved over the upper-90s and triple digits that we’ve dealt with for what feels like forever.

