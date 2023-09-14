ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, September 15th, 2023: Temperatures across the region on Thursday were a bit warmer than we’ve been dealing with over the past few days but still much cooler than the triple digits that we’ve been dealing with the majority of the summer.

Temperatures will continue to be warm on Friday with highs in the 80s and 90s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 87°. After a relatively quiet day on Thursday, rain chances return to West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday, especially through the afternoon/evening and into the nighttime hours as a cold front pushes through the region. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with large hail and strong winds as the primary threats.

Rain chances and cooler temperatures continue in the forecast through the weekend before conditions dry out in the new week. Along with drier conditions, temperatures will warm back into the low to mid-90s.

