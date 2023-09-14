Baby found dead in bathroom of Hobbs hospital

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital(KCBD)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) - On Wednesday, A 16-year-old girl, with her mother, was being treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital.

Hospital staff later discovered a dead baby in the bathroom of the girl’s hospital room.

Officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to investigate.

The baby has been sent to Albuquerque for autopsy by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

This is an ongoing investigation. CBS7 will continue to follow this story and update you as we know more.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or any other crimes, you can report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

