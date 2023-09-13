Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/14 and 9/15

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the high school football games TPSN will stream on September 14 and 15.

WATCH

You can watch the Canyon vs Caprock game on Thursday at 7 p.m. here.

The game will also air live on NewsChannel 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the Palo Duro vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can watch the Hereford vs Tascosa game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Canyon vs Caprock game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Randall vs Wichita Falls High game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Odessa High game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Hereford vs Tascosa game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Palo Duro vs West Plains game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch a replay of the Hereford vs Tascosa game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.”

To view the full live stream schedule for high school football, click here.

