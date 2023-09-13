Odessa Police make arrest in sexual assault case

Javier Castillo-Arias
Javier Castillo-Arias(Odessa Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On October 18, 2015, the Odessa Police Department started an investigation into a sexual assault that had happened on the same date.

The Odessa Police Department performed a Sexual Assault Nurse Exam and gathered statements and evidence in reference to a 23-year-old Hispanic woman who reported she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown Hispanic man at a residence in Odessa.

An unknown DNA profile was collected from the S.A.N.E kit by DPS Crime Lab and entered into the Combined DNA Index System. Later, the entry identified “CODIS Hit(s)”, matched to other investigations in other jurisdictions with the same unknown DNA profile.

Through collaboration by an Odessa Police Department cold case detective and Texas Rangers, a lead was developed which led to identifying Javier Castillo-Arias as the suspect.

The Odessa Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Castillo-Arias for sexual assault. On Sept. 12, 2023, Texas Rangers and Odessa Police Department coordinated the arrest of Castillo-Arias on the warrant and he was booked into the Potter County Jail with the assistance of the Amarillo Police Department. The Odessa Police Department continues to assist with investigations regarding this suspect in other jurisdictions.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja could accept a plea deal
Martin Salas – Gallegos mug
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash
ECISD middle school student arrested for weapon

Latest News

Ellen Noel Groundbreaking
Ellen Noel hosts groundbreaking
Ellen Noel Groundbreaking
Ellen Noel Art Museum Groundbreaking
AG Ken Paxton Impeachment Hearing: Wed, Sept. 13
Suicide Awareness Month
Suicide Awareness Month