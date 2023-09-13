Midland ISD Police arrest student for drugs, firearm near Legacy

The new logo for Legacy High School.
The new logo for Legacy High School.(Midland ISD)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday morning MISD police say they located a firearm and marijuana inside a vehicle near Legacy High School.

The person inside the vehicle was a student and was arrested. MISD Police and Midland Police are working together to investigate the incident.

The district says violations of the law or the Student Code of Conduct will be addressed immediately and students will be held responsible for their actions.

Students are encouraged to speak up and let school administration know if they see suspicious or illegal activity.

They can leave an anonymous tip at anonymousalerts.com/midlandisd.

