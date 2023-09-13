InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja could accept a plea deal
Martin Salas – Gallegos mug
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash
ECISD middle school student arrested for weapon

Latest News

Cinergy Logo.
Cinergy buys former Regal in Midland
Javier Castillo-Arias
Odessa Police make arrest in sexual assault case
Ellen Noel Groundbreaking
Ellen Noel hosts groundbreaking
Ellen Noel Groundbreaking
Ellen Noel Art Museum Groundbreaking
AG Ken Paxton Impeachment Hearing: Wed, Sept. 13