HMS Fitness All-Women’s Gym

By Armando Gomez
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Esmeralda Carrizoza and her father-in-law built an all-women’s gym called HMS fitness where women can work out with no judgment.

They also built this gym to honor her late husband who died at twenty-sixteen.

She wants to keep her husband’s name alive for her kids and something with his name that she could pass on to them.

Esmeralda and her father-in-law worked for eight months every day to build HMS fitness gym from the ground up.

From the walls to the electricity, they did it together.

“He came and helped me build a gym. I was just his helper. We were here literally for eight months. Every day, weekends, early mornings, late evenings until it was finished.” said HMS fitness owner and fitness instructor Esmeralda Carrizoza.

HMS Fitness is the initials of her late husband to honor him.

In the future, she would love to pass her gym to her kids.

“it’s not just the building. It actually has a meaning behind it which is my husband and my father-in-law that now has passed. It is also a memory that my kids will have.” said Carrizoza.

Esmeralda started an all-women’s gym so women can have a comfortable place to work out and a place with no judgment.

Her clients have those good experiences every time they work out.

“Sometimes, you think you won’t be able to do it and they keep pushing you and pushing you and finally you finish it. It’s something I like here because they always motivate you.” said HMS fitness member Tanya Benavides.

Esmeralda encourages her clients every day to have the right mindset to make a difference in life.

She also encourages single mothers to follow their dreams.

They just need the right mindset.

