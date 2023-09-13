Ellen Noel hosts groundbreaking

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Ellen Noel Art Museum officially kicked off the construction phase of its expansion project.

Museum staff and community leaders celebrated this milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony.

This project has been in the works for years. Concept sketches were released in May of 2022 of the bigger facility.

Museum staff tell CBS7 that a new building means new opportunity.

“We have a modest expansion of about 14,000 square feet, but we are going to use our building smarter, and in the end we’re going to have an art gallery that is industry standard, and will be able to bring in shows that we never could have dreamt of before.” Said Sheila Perry, Executive Director, Ellen Noel Art Museum.

This project is estimated to be completed in 18 to 24 months.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja could accept a plea deal
Martin Salas – Gallegos mug
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash
ECISD middle school student arrested for weapon

Latest News

Ellen Noel Groundbreaking
Ellen Noel Art Museum Groundbreaking
AG Ken Paxton Impeachment Hearing: Wed, Sept. 13
Suicide Awareness Month
Suicide Awareness Month
TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center discusses suicide awareness