Ellen Noel hosts groundbreaking

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Ellen Noel Art Museum officially kicked off the construction phase of its expansion project.

Museum staff and community leaders celebrated this milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony.

This project has been in the works for years. Concept sketches were released in May of 2022 of the bigger facility.

Museum staff tell CBS7 that a new building means new opportunity.

“We have a modest expansion of about 14,000 square feet, but we are going to use our building smarter, and in the end we’re going to have an art gallery that is industry standard, and will be able to bring in shows that we never could have dreamt of before.” Said Sheila Perry, Executive Director, Ellen Noel Art Museum.

This project is estimated to be completed in 18 to 24 months.

