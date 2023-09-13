Cinergy buys former Regal in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Cinergy Entertainment Group announced today that it has bought the Regal Cinemas location in Midland.

“We couldn’t be more excited to invest in these real estate properties within the communities that we already know so well,” said Jeff Benson, Founder & CEO. “This will be our second real estate acquisition in Amarillo and our third acquisition in the Midland-Odessa area, and we are invigorated by the opportunity to continue to be a part of these growing communities.”

Cinergy has not yet determined the exact future for each of these newly acquired locations and will discuss this with real estate and development professionals to determine the best use for each of these properties.

The new property is located at 4915 Loop 250 Frontage Rd, Midland, TX 79707.

The Regal was closed on July 30.

