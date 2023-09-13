ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, September 14th, 2023: After a few days of “fall-like” conditions and rain, temperatures will warm just a bit for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be more seasonal on Thursday with high temperatures into the 80s and 90s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see highs in the upper-80s. Presidio looks to be the hotspot with a high of 98 degrees. Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible once again for our Thursday.

Thursday's Forecast (KOSA)

Stray to isolated rain chances continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Precipitation Planner (KOSA)

Cooler temperatures continue over the next 10 days with 80s and 90s ahead. Much improved over the upper-90s and triple digits that we’ve dealt with for what feels like forever.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.