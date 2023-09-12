Randy Rogers Band to perform at La Hacienda Sept. 15th

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas native Randy Rogers Band is on tour playing at La Hacienda event center Friday night.

“After having nine albums out through all these years you get a swat of music from all those different records. We try to play something new and obviously all of the old stuff too,” said Randy Rogers.

Rogers says the band has played in the Midland-Odessa area over 100 times.

" ‘In My Arms Instead’ is probably my favorite song to play. I watch people dance, I watch people fall in love, I watch people get in fights when I play that song. It’s just always good when a song stirs emotions and it moves people,” said Rogers.

He just wrapped up the Hold My Beer & Watch This Tour this summer with Wade Bowen..

“We go out and do these albums that we’ve made together with some of our old songs combined with new songs and we’re like brothers so sometimes it’s a struggle and sometimes it’s a lot of fun but we had a great year this year with Hold My Beer and Watch This,” said Rogers.

The band’s ninth studio album Homecoming was released last October and their latest single Fast Car hit number one at Texas Country Radio.

Next year is the band’s 20 year anniversary of the first record they made together, Rollercoaster. They’re working on putting an ep together with 5 or 6 new songs and a re-release of Rollercoaster.

“I think all of us believed in what we had when we started and we still believe in it which is kind of the magic,” said Rogers.

“I think it’s kind of unheard of for a band to be together with the same five guys in this industry for over 20 years and we’re very proud of that, we treat it like family and family comes first always,” said Rogers.

The band has four shows this weekend including the one at La Hacienda.

