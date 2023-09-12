Power outages continue after overnight storms

(KOSA) - The Oncor Storm Center Outage map is reporting thousands of customers without power Tuesday morning.

Most of the outages are attributed to storms that rolled through the Permian Basin overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The storms brought high wind and heavy rain along with frequent lightning strikes. Those strikes have been tied to outages in west Midland and east Odessa.

Oncor reports that restoration times vary between outages but crews are working to quickly restore power.

The power outages are scattered across the central Permian Basin with the highest concentration being in Midland/Odessa (pictured).

The forecast calls for continued rainfall intermittently throughout Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.