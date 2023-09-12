Migrant children return to Pecos facility after it was empty for months

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -Pecos is home to what is called an Influx Care Facility, where unaccompanied migrant children are being held.

The City of Pecos have confirmed to CBS7 that they are expecting around 500 kids in the coming hours.

Busses were seen entering and exiting the Target Lodge Pecos off of I-20.

On the other side of I-20, is an empty facility, is prepared for migrant children to enter.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, as of March 11 of this year, the facility was placed in what’s called a warm status.

Meaning that the facility is not fully staffed, so they’re only allowed to do minimal onsite management services.

And that there are no current children in care at the site with no reactivation date yet.

However, Pecos City Manager, Charles Lino said that the facility has been reactivated and they’re expecting 500 children from ages 13-17.

This facility is able to house around 3,000 people. One facility will be for workers and personnel, meanwhile the other area will be for the migrant kids.

There was also a Facebook post that asked for people who are bilingual to teach at the facility. The post said they need teachers “Urgently” who can learn to communicate with students in different languages.

CBS7 reached out to the person who made the Facebook post and she confirmed that these teachers are for the children in the Influx Care Facility.

We have contacted the Office of Refugee Resettlement and are waiting to hear back from them.

