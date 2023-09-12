Midland-Odessa bands rally for concert benefiting iconic record shop

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For many musicians in Midland-Odessa, Endless Horizons Record Shop has been a refuge for all genres of music.

That’s why many bands, like Roasted Crow, have rallied around the icon of nearly 50 years to hopefully keep it from closing. The Follow the Horizon benefit concert is set for Sept. 16 and will help fund the shop’s relocation.

After last month’s relocation announcement, sales at the shop have slowed. Staff say they believe people think they’re already closed. They will move out of their flashy, mural-covered building Oct. 21.

Though Roasted Crow formed about four years ago, the influence Endless Horizons has had on their music goes back nearly 20 years.

Band Member Ivan Borrego says the shop is a hub for concert tickets and obscure music. A 20-year customer at the shop, he still listens to the Blind Melon CD he bought there as a kid.

“Took that sucker home and I got hooked on it,” Borrego said. “And so to this day… those types of songs and stuff, they still influence my music today.”

Band member Phil Hodges’ Midland home was filled with rock Sunday night as the band pondered the importance of supporting Endless Horizons.

“I bought my first Frank Zappa album there,” Hodge said. “And then just some sort of post-punk stuff that I listened to when I was 15. it was really important to me.”

Hodges says there’s a feedback loop between an artist and the music they’re exposed to. For Roasted Crow members, Endless Horizons is a part of that loop.

The concert for the record shop is a testament to the strength of the growing local music scene, band member Sid Anderson said.

“I think it’s important to support each other… support local and support the people that you’re around and you know, have a community,” Anderson said.

For all the bands supporting the 48-year-old shop this weekend, there’s likely a piece of their art that’s rooted in a record shop experience.

“So this store is Odessa. This store is the history of the Odessa music scene and we don’t want to see it go away,’ said Amanda Provence, social media manager for Endless Horizons.

Buddy Munoz hopes the strong support continues.

“Hopefully the faces that show up on Saturday will continue to show up for generations to come hopefully,” Munoz said.

Tickets for Saturday’s all-day benefit concert on sale online or in-store. The concert will start at noon on Saturday at Odessa’s The Vine and the last band will take the stage at 11 p.m. Tickets cost $27 in advance or $35 at the door.

Other bands set to perform include Brightburn, Echos Left Behind, Cat Fight, DLP, Shawm Black, Oscar David, Father’s Child, Deface the Beauty, Day After Dead and more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.