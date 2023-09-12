Midland leaders allocate $2.5 million toward MPD and MFD renovations

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland city leaders took one step closer to bettering its police and fire department facilities.

Both department headquarters have not received major upgrades for over 20 years.

The city council allocated $2.5 million dollars toward these upgrades, with the goal being to make sure first responders and their equipment are kept in good condition.

Midland Police Department will get upgrades to locker rooms, showers, bathrooms, and security fences around the station.

Meanwhile, Midland Fire Department will get a new wellness center at the central fire station.

“From the fire department aspect, just from fighting fires, not trying to have soot and stuff on us. It doesn’t do us any good that we protect ourselves from a fire and then we come back to the fire station and we’re not protecting ourselves. So, this gives us one more step over protecting our firefighters and keeping them healthy for the long-term.” said Charles Blumenaur, Fire Chief at the Midland Fire Department.

Chief Blumenauer says MPD and MFD have been trying to upgrade their facilities for years now.

Members of the city council visited the fire and police department to get a glimpse of their facilities, and believe these upgrades are long overdue.

“So this is dedicating money to where they can exercise for fire. When you talk about PD, that building was taken over in 91. So we have to update the bathrooms, we have to update the gyms, we have to update the showers. It’s an old building.” said Dan Corrales, Midland City Council At-Large.

Both MPD and MFD have been looking to make these upgrades for years.

They were going to begin back in 2020, but COVID stopped them from being able to.

Now, they hope to make sure not only are residents safe, but also the men and women in those departments.

“The council and the city is putting money toward those things to make sure we have the best police force, the best fire department, because those things directly impact the wellbeing of all the citizens of Midland” said Fire Chief, Blumenaur.

They’re expected to bid for construction in the coming months.

