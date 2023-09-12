Man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja could accept a plea deal

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Mario Chacon, will have one final opportunity to reject or accept a plea deal in October.

Chacon was arrested back in May for the murder of his girlfriend, Madeline Pantoja.

According to Pantoja’s family, a final pre-trial hearing has been set for October 12th.

Both the defense and the prosecution will have to complete pre-trial negotiations before Chacon makes a decision on the deal.

Pantoja’s family says if Chacon decides to move forward with a jury trial that date has been tentatively set for December 4th, 2024, in Midland County.

Shortly after his arrest, Chacon was denied a bond reduction.

The case of Madeline Pantoja was closely followed across the nation.

