Man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja could accept a plea deal

Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the death of Madeline Pantoja.(CBS7)
By Lauren Munt and Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Mario Chacon, will have one final opportunity to reject or accept a plea deal in October.

Chacon was arrested back in May for the murder of his girlfriend, Madeline Pantoja.

Madeline Pantoja and Mario Chacon
Madeline Pantoja and Mario Chacon(CBS7)

According to Pantoja’s family, a final pre-trial hearing has been set for October 12th.

Both the defense and the prosecution will have to complete pre-trial negotiations before Chacon makes a decision on the deal.

Pantoja’s family says if Chacon decides to move forward with a jury trial that date has been tentatively set for December 4th, 2024, in Midland County.

Shortly after his arrest, Chacon was denied a bond reduction.

Family and friends celebrate Madeline Pantoja’s 21st birthday
Family and friends celebrate Madeline Pantoja’s 21st birthday(CBS7)

The case of Madeline Pantoja was closely followed across the nation.

CBS7 will be present at this pre-trial and we will continue to update you on this story.

