Ireland Elementary impacted by power outages

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD says a downed powerline from Monday night’s storm caused a power outage at the school Tuesday morning.

The school says they were originally delayed, then canceled, and are now back on as normal per Ector County ISD.

Students received breakfast and lunch from the cafeteria. There will be no tardies. It will be an excused absence if the student is not present.

