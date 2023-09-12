The city of Midland votes in favor of adding two new recycling centers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland residents will now have two new locations for recycling.

The city council voted in favor of authorizing contractors for the North Citizen Collection Station project and the West Citizen Collection Station project.

The city allocated $6.4 million dollars toward these projects.

The reason behind these new centers is because the city said they’re growing rapidly and they want to be prepared.

“Midland is growing so fast we have to have stations to get rid of these so that way people aren’t just dumping them in their alleyway. It gives incentives for our citizens to also have a closer location to take their larger trash, and just get rid of that in a proper way.” said Midland City Council member, Jack Ladd.

Councilmember Ladd said the west station will be near Cinergy.

While the north station will be by the water tower by 349 going toward Lamesa.

This also means the citizens collection station will close once these projects are completed in 2025.

“It just made sense that we needed to move that since they’re going to be drilling there. And with Midland growing so fast, both to the east and the west, it made sense to have two more facilities.” said council member Ladd.

The city said the same services will be provided and materials allowed will stay the same.

If you want a full list of what you can and cannot recycle, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.