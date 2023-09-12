CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, September 13th, 2023

More rain in the forecast...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 9/13/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, September 13th, 2023: Weak disturbances combined with some Gulf of Mexico moisture will keep chances of rain in the forecast through the rest of the week as temperatures look to stay below where they should be this time of the year. Rainfall amount continues to look light but some areas could pick up a .25″ to .50″ of rain.

A weak cold front will arrive late in the week and put a few more showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday Night Football and the start of the weekend as temperatures stay mild to warm.

