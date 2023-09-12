ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, September 12th, 2023: A strong cold front has pushed through West Texas early on Tuesday, bringing much-needed help with temperatures and rain. Temperatures will cool off by 15° to 20° over what we have been dealing with for what seems like forever. Showers and a few thunderstorms will also be possible over much of West Texas but rainfall amount will be running .10″ to .25″ with isolated pockets of minor flooding. Rain chances will remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will stay below where they should be for this time in September for much of the week as another weak front arrives by Friday. Although we are trending toward a slight warm up next week, it’s nice to finally see a much-needed change in the weather.

