Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Crash at 6600 block of N. Faudree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash in 6600 Block of N. Faudree
Almost six months later Lemon has found a loving home in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Dog severely injured in West Odessa hoarding case finds new home

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Trump...
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American caver rescued in Turkey
FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US