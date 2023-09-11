MISD announces incentive program for principals

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is working to give some principals a stipend as a reward for improving student outcomes at their campuses.

Thanks to a supplemental donation from the Permian Strategic Partnership and federal grants, MISD will allot $300,000 over the next three years to give stipends to principals who qualify.

“At the Permian Strategic Partnership, we recognize the pivotal role that public education plays in cultivating and attracting a robust talent pipeline for our region,” said Tracee Bentley, PSP President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our Principal Incentive Allotment program, which rewards principals based on student performance, serves as a catalyst in fortifying strong leadership within our schools. This, in turn, directly enhances every student’s educational experience and outcomes, while also demonstrating our dedication to both recognizing and investing in the Permian’s promising future.”

The design process is still underway, and Deputy Superintendent Roberto Cedillo says he hopes to roll out the program by December.

“I’m excited that we’ll be able to compensate highly effective campus leaders,” he said, adding that while the most influential factor on student achievement is teacher quality, the principal is second.

The principal stipend is inspired by the state’s Teacher Incentive Allotment program and Opportunity Culture initiatives.

“We want to make sure our principals are rewarded, as well,” Cedillo said.

Technical support for the program will be provided by the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin and Empower Schools.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.