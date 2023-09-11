MISD announces incentive program for principals

PSP, federal grants make reward for highly-effective campus leaders
Logo de Midland ISD
Logo de Midland ISD(MISD)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is working to give some principals a stipend as a reward for improving student outcomes at their campuses.

Thanks to a supplemental donation from the Permian Strategic Partnership and federal grants, MISD will allot $300,000 over the next three years to give stipends to principals who qualify.

“At the Permian Strategic Partnership, we recognize the pivotal role that public education plays in cultivating and attracting a robust talent pipeline for our region,” said Tracee Bentley, PSP President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our Principal Incentive Allotment program, which rewards principals based on student performance, serves as a catalyst in fortifying strong leadership within our schools. This, in turn, directly enhances every student’s educational experience and outcomes, while also demonstrating our dedication to both recognizing and investing in the Permian’s promising future.”

The design process is still underway, and Deputy Superintendent Roberto Cedillo says he hopes to roll out the program by December.

“I’m excited that we’ll be able to compensate highly effective campus leaders,” he said, adding that while the most influential factor on student achievement is teacher quality, the principal is second.

The principal stipend is inspired by the state’s Teacher Incentive Allotment program and Opportunity Culture initiatives.

“We want to make sure our principals are rewarded, as well,” Cedillo said.

Technical support for the program will be provided by the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin and Empower Schools.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Crash at 6600 block of N. Faudree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash in 6600 Block of N. Faudree
Almost six months later Lemon has found a loving home in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Dog severely injured in West Odessa hoarding case finds new home

Latest News

ECISD middle school student arrested for weapon
2023 Air Show
Tall City Memorial Stair Climb
Tall City Stair Climb 2023
Tall City Memorial Stair Climb 2023