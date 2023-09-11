Midland woman commits wire and tax fruad: Will serve 30 months in prison

Midland woman sentenced
Midland woman sentenced(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman was sentenced on Friday to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,251,416.67 in restitution for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

According to court documents, while working as a secretary for Bridges Equipment, LTD, Tamara Dawn Allen, 49, fraudulently cashed her employer’s checks using the owner’s signature stamp and made electronic payments to her personal bank accounts from company accounts. 

The scheme amounted to a total loss of at least $868,770.60.  Additionally, Allen underreported her income on her taxes over a four-year span, for a total amount of $553,390.00.

Allen pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Crash at 6600 block of N. Faudree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash in 6600 Block of N. Faudree
Almost six months later Lemon has found a loving home in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Dog severely injured in West Odessa hoarding case finds new home

Latest News

books generic
Midland Mayor hosting book drive for Family Literacy Week
Road work generic.
I-20 construtions begins Monday night
Martin Salas – Gallegos mug
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash
ECISD middle school student arrested for weapon