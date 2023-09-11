Midland woman commits wire and tax fruad: Will serve 30 months in prison

Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland woman was sentenced on Friday to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,251,416.67 in restitution for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
According to court documents, while working as a secretary for Bridges Equipment, LTD, Tamara Dawn Allen, 49, fraudulently cashed her employer’s checks using the owner’s signature stamp and made electronic payments to her personal bank accounts from company accounts.
The scheme amounted to a total loss of at least $868,770.60. Additionally, Allen underreported her income on her taxes over a four-year span, for a total amount of $553,390.00.