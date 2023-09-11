Midland Mayor hosting book drive for Family Literacy Week

By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As a part of National Literacy Month, Midland Mayor Lori Blong, is hosting the “Mayor’s Book Drop.”

Books can be dropped off at all Midland Fire Station’s Sept. 17 – 23, 2023.

The books that are collected will be donated to local non-profits serving children and families.

  • 1500 W. Wall St. Midland 79701
  • 4501 Sinclair Ave. Midland, TX 79703
  • 6600 Briarwood Ave. 79701
  • 701 E. Florida Midland, TX 70701
  • 1707 N. Lamesa Midland, TX 79701
  • 5100 N. Big Spring Dr. Midland, TX 79705
  • 2210 W. Golf Course Rd. Midland, TX 79701
  • 301 Tradewinds Blvd. Midland, TX 79703
  • 2507 Pliska Dr. Midland, TX 79706
  • 3301 Haynes Ave. Midland, TX 79705
  • 6005 N. Midland Dr. Midland, TX 79707

Sept. 17-23, is Family Literacy Week.

