Midland Mayor hosting book drive for Family Literacy Week
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As a part of National Literacy Month, Midland Mayor Lori Blong, is hosting the “Mayor’s Book Drop.”
Books can be dropped off at all Midland Fire Station’s Sept. 17 – 23, 2023.
The books that are collected will be donated to local non-profits serving children and families.
- 1500 W. Wall St. Midland 79701
- 4501 Sinclair Ave. Midland, TX 79703
- 6600 Briarwood Ave. 79701
- 701 E. Florida Midland, TX 70701
- 1707 N. Lamesa Midland, TX 79701
- 5100 N. Big Spring Dr. Midland, TX 79705
- 2210 W. Golf Course Rd. Midland, TX 79701
- 301 Tradewinds Blvd. Midland, TX 79703
- 2507 Pliska Dr. Midland, TX 79706
- 3301 Haynes Ave. Midland, TX 79705
- 6005 N. Midland Dr. Midland, TX 79707
Sept. 17-23, is Family Literacy Week.
