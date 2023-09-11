Midland Mayor hosting book drive for Family Literacy Week

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As a part of National Literacy Month, Midland Mayor Lori Blong, is hosting the “Mayor’s Book Drop.”

Books can be dropped off at all Midland Fire Station’s Sept. 17 – 23, 2023.

The books that are collected will be donated to local non-profits serving children and families.

1500 W. Wall St. Midland 79701

4501 Sinclair Ave. Midland, TX 79703

6600 Briarwood Ave. 79701

701 E. Florida Midland, TX 70701

1707 N. Lamesa Midland, TX 79701

5100 N. Big Spring Dr. Midland, TX 79705

2210 W. Golf Course Rd. Midland, TX 79701

301 Tradewinds Blvd. Midland, TX 79703

2507 Pliska Dr. Midland, TX 79706

3301 Haynes Ave. Midland, TX 79705

6005 N. Midland Dr. Midland, TX 79707

Sept. 17-23, is Family Literacy Week.

READ NEXT: Low literacy a root cause of hunger in the Permian Basin

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.