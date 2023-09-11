Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Martin Salas–Gallegos, 61, was arrested Friday after a crash that killed an Odessa man.

Salas–Gallegos was driving west on W. 16th St., driving across multiple lanes. Ismael Martinez was driving east on W. 16th St. in the inside east lane when Salas-Gallegos drove into the east lane and hit the motorcycle.

After the initial crash, another vehicle was traveling east on W. 16th St. and hit the driver of the motorcycle lying in the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle was dead at the scene. Salas – Gallegos was treated and released from Medical Center Hospital.

After receiving treatment, Salas–Gallegos was charged with intoxication manslaughter and booked into the Ector County Jail. Jail Records state he has since been released.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.