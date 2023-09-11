Kermit ISD Superintendent is 1 of 5 finalists for Superintendent of the Year in Texas

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - Dr. Joe Lopez has led Kermit ISD for the past four years. Now, he is one of five finalists for Superintendent of the Year in Texas.

Dr. Lopez is proud of the nomination, but it was not a traditional path to this point. In fact, he didn’t even start in education.

In college, he wanted to be a lawyer. Instead, becoming an educator is something he calls the best decision he has ever made.

Dr. Lopez attributes the district’s success to the other employees and students.

First things that ran through my mind was I was just thinking about our school district, thinking about staff, our custodians, our maintenance, our support staff, our teachers, our students and our community and our Board of Trustees. So it’s kind of a culmination of a lot of things coming together. I know that it’s a reflection of the great things that are happening here at Kermit ISD.

He takes time out of every day to continue to build those relationships with not only staff but also the students by visiting campuses and being present in everyday school life.

Some of the students knew him by name and came up to him for a high-five.

Despite being a smaller district, he still expects great things from the students and the staff and that extends to every different part of a school district.

He focuses on everything, not just sports or not just academics. He brings everything together and he focuses on all aspects of Kermit ISD.

Lopez was nominated by the Kermit ISD Board of Trustees and was named the Region 18 Superintendent of the Year in June.

Now he wants to represent all of West Texas in front of the Texas Association of School Boards.

[I’m] extremely humbled and honored to be a top five finalist for the state of Texas for Superintendent of the Year. I’m grateful to my community, grateful to my Board of Trustees and excited and I’m gonna go out there and give it my best.

Dr. Lopez finds out if he is the winner of Superintendent of the Year for the state on September 29th.

