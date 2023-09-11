Jimmy Buffett’s wife shares gratitude in touching message after his death

FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in...
FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The wife of the late legendary musician Jimmy Buffett is speaking out on her husband’s official website to thank the community for the overwhelming support during this difficult time.

Jane Slagsvol said in the message that she and her husband were surrounded by love everywhere they went.

Buffett, 76, had Merkel cell cancer which is a rare, aggressive skin cancer. He died on Friday, Sept. 1.

“The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that’s why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful to the community you built around him. Your sympathy and support inspire and comfort me and my family,” she wrote.

Slagsvol went on to thank the teams of doctors, nurses, hospice staff and caregivers who helped Buffett along the way.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett moved to Key West in his early years to build a legacy.

His song “Margaritaville” led to success on the stage and off the charts, becoming a namesake for his business ventures, which include restaurants, resorts, and a lifestyle brand.

“Jimmy was love. Every cell in his body was filled with joy. He smiled all the time, even when he was deeply ill. And his sense of humor never wavered. Jimmy was always the optimist, always twinkling, always making us laugh,” Slagsvol wrote.

Slagsvol said one of the last songs Buffett recorded was “Bubbles Up” where he sings, “Just know that you are loved, there is light up above, and the joy is always enough. Bubbles up.”

“Right until the end, he looked for the light,” she wrote. “Thank you for giving joy to him and to me.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Crash at 6600 block of N. Faudree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash in 6600 Block of N. Faudree
Almost six months later Lemon has found a loving home in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Dog severely injured in West Odessa hoarding case finds new home

Latest News

LNL: Advocate for 9/11 first responders, John Feal, joins LNL
FILE - Fast food workers and their supporters march past the California state Capitol in...
California fast food workers to get $20 minimum wage under new deal between labor and the industry
According to authorities, the 2-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl were last seen in Lake Worth,...
Amber Alert for 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl issued by Florida authorities
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game