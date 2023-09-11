I-20 construtions begins Monday night

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The westbound right lane from the LP 250 on-ramp to the FM 1788 off-ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night

The County says a construction team will be repairing the pavement. Slow down and obey warning signs in this work zone.

