I-20 construtions begins Monday night

By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The westbound right lane from the LP 250 on-ramp to the FM 1788 off-ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night

The County says a construction team will be repairing the pavement. Slow down and obey warning signs in this work zone. The westbound right lane from the LP 250 on-ramp to the FM 1788 off-ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

