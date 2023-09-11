ECISD middle school student arrested for weapon

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Monday morning as students were arriving at school, ECISD says leaders at Wilson & Young Middle School received reports from several kids that they saw a student on campus with a weapon.

ECISD police were notified immediately, and the student was identified, located, and arrested after police confirmed he did have a handgun in his backpack. The student, a 12-year-old boy, is charged with places weapons prohibited.

ECISD police have very specific procedures for this type of situation and the district says they moved very quickly to investigate and apprehend this student.

The district wants to remind parents to please know what their kids have in their backpacks and are bringing to school.

