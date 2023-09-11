Crunch Fitness holds annual Stair Climb for victims of 9/11

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - September 11th, 2023 22 years since that September Tuesday morning that took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people.

In honor of the men and women who died on 9/11 Americans all across the country have made their way to crunch fitness to take part in the annual 9/11 remembrance climb.

It’s been 22 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States claimed the lives of more than 2,700 people.

To commemorate the anniversary, Crunch Fitness locations across the country are hosting a stair climb challenge including the one right here in odessa.

“We want to contribute and show our respect as well. Again just make sure that it stays relevant and it’s on people’s minds and the sacrifices that these first responders made” said Issac Carrillo, GM of Crunch Fitness of Odessa

For the last several years Crunch Fitness has invited community members to the gym to take part in the challenge and to make sure today is never forgotten.

“We see all sorts of age and differences in people coming out. We’ll have younger kids wanting to attempt to do some of the challenges. So it’s just really good knowing that not only us are making it stay relevant but the parents and the people in our community are also making sure it is relevant and that it’s never forgotten” said Carrillo

“It’s an honor that the community still comes out and supports many years after the fact that it happened. Even today I heard some people climbing stairs who weren’t fire fighters here to honor the memory of the fallen” said Bryson Morris, Captain with Odessa Fire Rescue

Bryson has been a part of Odessa Fire Rescue for the last nine years and over that time he has been honored to serve our community but to also pay tribute to the fallen heroes of 9/11.

“I’d say it’s an honor to climb for them. It is tough to climb 110 flights with all your gear on. But you gotta remember when you get to the top that’s when the job begins and you have to start helping people and start battling the fire and it’s just an event to get to the top” said Morris

