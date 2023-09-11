Crunch Fitness holds annual Stair Climb for victims of 9/11

Crunch Fitness holds annual Stair Climb for victims of 9/11
Crunch Fitness holds annual Stair Climb for victims of 9/11(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - September 11th, 2023 22 years since that September Tuesday morning that took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent  people.

In honor of the men and women who died on 9/11 Americans all across the country have made their way to crunch fitness to take part in the annual  9/11 remembrance climb.

It’s been 22 years since the  terrorist attacks on the United States claimed the lives of more than 2,700 people.

To commemorate the anniversary, Crunch Fitness locations across the country  are hosting a stair climb challenge including the one right here in odessa.

“We want to contribute and show our respect as well. Again just make sure that it stays relevant and it’s on people’s minds and the sacrifices that these first responders made” said Issac Carrillo, GM of Crunch Fitness of Odessa

For the last several years Crunch Fitness has invited community members to the gym to take part in the challenge and to make sure today is never forgotten.

“We see all sorts of age and differences in people coming out. We’ll have younger kids wanting to attempt to do some of the challenges. So it’s just really good knowing that not only us are making it stay relevant but the parents and the people in our community are also making sure it is relevant and that it’s never forgotten” said Carrillo

“It’s an honor that the community still comes out and supports many years after the fact that it happened. Even today I heard some people climbing stairs who weren’t fire fighters here to honor the memory of the fallen” said Bryson Morris, Captain with Odessa Fire Rescue

Bryson has been a part of Odessa Fire Rescue for the last nine years and over that time he has been honored to serve our community but to also pay tribute to the fallen heroes of 9/11.

“I’d say it’s an honor to climb for them. It is tough to climb 110 flights with all your gear on. But you gotta remember when you get to the top that’s when the job begins and you have to start helping people and start battling the fire and it’s just an event to get to the top” said Morris

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Crash at 6600 block of N. Faudree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash in 6600 Block of N. Faudree
Almost six months later Lemon has found a loving home in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Dog severely injured in West Odessa hoarding case finds new home

Latest News

Dr. Joe Lopez has led Kermit ISD for the past four years. Now, he is one of five finalists for...
Kermit ISD Superintendent is 1 of 5 finalists for Superintendent of the Year in Texas
Kermit ISD Superintendent is 1 of 5 finalists for Superintendent of the Year in Texas
Midland woman sentenced
Midland woman commits wire and tax fraud: Will serve 30 months in prison
books generic
Midland Mayor hosting book drive for Family Literacy Week