ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, September 11th, 2023: Changes are finally being felt across the area with cooler temperatures and increased rain chances.

Temperatures will be cooler across the region on Monday with highs for the majority in the 90s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 95 degrees. The coolest spot looks to be Hobbs with a high of 88 while the warmest spot looks to be Presidio with a high of 102. Skies throughout the day will partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially across the far eastern portions of the Permian Basin.

Monday's Forecast (KOSA)

As the week continues, cooler temperatures will stick around along with increased rain chances. Highs will remain in the 80s and 90s throughout the week, much improved over the triple digits we’ve been dealing with.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

Rainfall amounts through the week vary depending on location. Locations to the east/northeast are looking to see higher rainfall amounts. Parts of the Permian Basin could receive over an inch of *much needed* rain. For the most part though, rainfall amounts aren’t looking to put a dent in the terrible drought we’re dealing with.

Rainfall Forecast: Next 7-Days (KOSA)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.