Baltimore TE Mark Andrews inactive for season opener against Houston with a quad injury

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is inactive for Baltimore’s game against the Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Houston Texans(source: Houston Texas)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is inactive for Baltimore’s game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Andrews had been limited in practice during the week with a quad injury, and his absence leaves the Ravens without their top returning pass catcher. Andrews had a team-high 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns a season ago.

Baltimore tried to improve its wide receiver group in the offseason by adding Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round draft pick Zay Flowers. Now the passing game is without Andrews, a favorite option of star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Andrews was an All-Pro in 2021 when he caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards. He made the Pro Bowl for the third time last season.

Isaiah Likely is the next tight end on the depth chart for the Ravens. He had 36 catches a season ago.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Crash at 6600 block of N. Faudree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash in 6600 Block of N. Faudree
Almost six months later Lemon has found a loving home in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Dog severely injured in West Odessa hoarding case finds new home

Latest News

Houston rookie C.J. Stroud’s first NFL completion was a pass to himself
Texas Rangers
Rangers and Athletics meet to decide series winner
Houston Astros
Astros and Padres meet with series tied 1-1
Bennett guides Sac State to 34-6 win over Texas A&M-Commerce