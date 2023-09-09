Tall City Stair Climb 2023

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The tall city memorial stair climb was today at Astound Broadband stadium to honor the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice in nine eleven.

First responders and Midlanders participated in this event. some climbing in full gear. some climbing to remind themselves and others of the tragedy on 9/11.

The tragedy is something we will never forget as a nation.

Firefighters, police officers, and Midlander’s climbed the equivalent of one hundred ten flights of stairs to honor the nine eleven victims.

“That’s the main thing, we climbed because they climbed. The highest known for one of the firefighters we got to that I spoke of earlier was seventy-eight. So, we climbed one hundred ten in their honor.” said captain of Midland fire department, Lyndal Watkins.

The memorial stair climb has gone on for years as a way to make sure that the sacrifice first responders made are not forgotten.

“The thing is to never forget right? So many times, is we forget things and twenty-two years ago, I was hired three months after nine-eleven. It is something that always sticks with me.” said Watkins.

About six hundred people came to this event to honor the hard work and dedication of the first responders in nine-eleven.

Firemen and police officers climbed the stairs wearing their full gear in the summer heat to pay their respects.

“Each climber is wearing the name around their neck. An accountability tag is what we call it for first responders that died at nine-eleven. This is not a race or a competition. is a memorial event and everyone here is climbing in honor of a first responder that lost their life.” said event coordinator of the tall city memorial stair climb Bryce Pruitt.

Everyday first responders commit the ultimate risk to save people lives across the U.S

The nine-eleven tragedy was one of them.

“If their lives worth saving. We are going to give everything we have and at the end of the day if we don’t come home as long as we did what we were supposed to do and somebody else lived. That’s what it’s all about.” said Watkins.

Money made from the event will help people who were affected by a fire here in west Texas.

