Player of the Week: Jaden Bejarano

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - For week 3 of high school football, the CBS7 Player of the Week is Kermit receiver and safety Jaden Bejarano

In week 2′s victory against Crane Bejarano put up a stat line of 176 total yards on offense while rushing for two touchdowns and receiving two more.

On defense, he added 13 total tackles to the stat line,

Hear what Bejarano has to say about the award above.

