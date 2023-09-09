MISD’s Early College High School rank among best across Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Early College High School was ranked 141 out of more than 2,000 high schools across Texas by the U.S. News and World Report.

“It is exciting, way exciting because I think this is definitely deserved,” said ECHS Principal Blanca Golson.

ECHS also again ranked the number one public high school in Midland.

“The time has definitely been there and the efforts have been there,” said Golson.

The school has a 100% graduation rate, 100% passage of all subjects on the STAAR and 96% of students met grade level on the STAAR.

“We have to get our students prepared for college their sophomore year of high school they are expected to take two college classes in the first semester and two college classes in the second semester at the age of 15,” said Chemistry Teacher Taylor Hudgins.

The school is located on Midland Colleges campus. Hudgins has worked at Early College for six years and been with the district for 16.

“I can tell you out of the 16 years I’ve worked harder at this school than anywhere else in the district,” said Hudgins.

ECHS is a lottery system.

“Approximately 40% - 45% are economically disadvantaged. Lots of those kids are still first generation graduates meaning maybe their parents don’t have a high school or they have absolutely no college under their belt,” said Hudgins.

All of the curriculum is enriched, either AP or advanced but the teachers support the students along the way.

“The expectation is pretty high for sure but they know that coming in because when we start our recruiting period we let them know we’re pushing for 60 hours of credit and an associates,” said Golson.

Most of the students day is spent with other students at Midland College which Golson says supports success.

