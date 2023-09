MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans Loboes defeated the Big Spring Steers 42-14 for their third win of the season.

Monahans moves to 3-0 on the season while Big Spring drops to 1-2.

Monahans will visit Snyder next Friday.

The Steers will face Sweetwater next Friday.

