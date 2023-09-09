HIGHLIGHTS: #25 Midland Legacy defeats #9 Abilene

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels defeated the Abilene Eagles for their third win of the season on Friday night.

Rebels Quarterback and Purdue commit Marcos Davila became the all-time passing yards leader for Midland Legacy.

The Rebels will face Cibolo Steele next Friday before returning home to face Judson.

Watch below for the highlights.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Texas Tech's Jerand Bradley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Crash at 6600 block of N. Faudree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash in 6600 Block of N. Faudree

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: #25 Midland Legacy defeats #9 Abilene
HIGHLIGHTS: #25 Midland Legacy defeats #9 Abilene
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans defeats Big Spring
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans defeats Big Spring
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans defeats Big Spring
HIGHTLIGHTS: Monahans defeats Big Spring 52-14
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews defeats Greenwood 41-28
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews defeats Greenwood 41-28