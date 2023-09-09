ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, September 10th, 2023: After a summer of relentless heat we’re looking at a little bit of relief for the week ahead.

There is one more day of very hot temperatures before we finally start to see some relief. High temperatures Sunday are looking to be in the triple digits once again. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 100 degrees on Sunday. Far northern portions of the Permian Basin have the chance for stray to isolated rain showers, but the majority of the region will remain dry.

Sunday's Forecast (KOSA)

It’s very dry across West Texas and into southeast New Mexico. Parts of the region are under extreme and exceptional drought including Midland and Odessa. Rain is desperately needed across the area. We are 7.86 inches below average on our precipitation for 2023, not quite where we want to be.

Current Drought Monitor (KOSA)

The good news is that we’re looking at increased rain chances across the region throughout the week. Along with increased rain chances we’ll see a drop in temperatures for the week. Highs will drop into the low-90s and 80s, looking to bottom out at 82 degrees on next Saturday. Hopefully temperatures will remain cooler as we head through September.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

