ORMC General Surgeon Dr. Lynch completes over 1,500 robotic surgeries

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center General Surgeon Dr. Kevin Lynch has officially performed over 1,500 robotic surgeries.

“He’s one of my favorite people in the world and for what he does, he’s exceptional,” said Physician Assistant Cody Mygrant.

Dr. Lynch has been in Odessa for 26 years.

“It’s allowed us to do some procedures that were difficult or even impossible to do without the robot,” said Dr. Lynch.

Dr. lynch and his team use the Da Vinci® XI™ surgical system to assist with surgery.

“Ultrahigh definition, 3d visual image to look at. The motions of the robot are scaled so that’s its very precise very smooth,” said Dr. Lynch.

Dr. lynch has been using the robot for six years, completing 200-250 cases a year. The procedures range from gallbladder removals to complex hernia repairs.

“Small incisions, minimally invasive surgery, and quicker recovery,” said Mygrant.

Mygrant has worked with Dr. lynch for nine years.

“What I like to say on our team is we’re allergic to average and we like to work hard but were always trying to get better. We’re also slowly learning new surgeries we can perfect and all that kind of stuff but hitting 1,500 is a big goal,” said Mygrant.

