Odessa and Permian High School compete for cleanest campus

By Jensen Young
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - High school football is well underway, but that’s not the only opportunity for schools to compete against each other. The fall campus rivalry by Keep Odessa Beautiful started Friday.

The competition encourages schools to keep their campus clean for a chance at a cash prize for the winning school and bragging rights.

The aim of the competition was to start small, just clean up trash, and become a habit for the students.

It has grown into many of the schools leading a recycling initiative.

The initiative started with just two high schools… Odessa High and Permian High.

The competition now runs twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, and includes elementary schools and middle schools.

