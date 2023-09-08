Odessa and Permian High School compete for cleanest campus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - High school football is well underway, but that’s not the only opportunity for schools to compete against each other. The fall campus rivalry by Keep Odessa Beautiful started Friday.

The competition encourages schools to keep their campus clean for a chance at a cash prize for the winning school and bragging rights.

The aim of the competition was to start small, just clean up trash, and become a habit for the students.

It has grown into many of the schools leading a recycling initiative.

“We wanted to get the students involved in the importance of waste reduction and litter-free areas… for them to take pride in their areas. You start with a friendly competition, it becomes a habit and then that just becomes a part of their life.”

The initiative started with just two high schools… Odessa High and Permian High.

The competition now runs twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, and includes elementary schools and middle schools.

