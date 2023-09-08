Estacado defense shines in win over Palo Duro

Palo Duro and Estacado face off at Dick Bivins Stadium.
Palo Duro and Estacado face off at Dick Bivins Stadium.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons fell to the Estacado Matadors 48-14 on Thursday night.

The Matadors defense shined throughout the first half with three picks, and two defensive touchdowns including a pick six courtesy of star cornerback Deeondric Green.

There were a total of five turnovers between both teams in what turned out to be a wild first quarter of action.

That trend continued in the second half as the Matadors scored three touchdowns in 34 seconds to bring the score from 14-7 to 34-7.

Palo Duro will look to shake the loss off next week with a tough test at Happy State Bank Stadium against the West Plains Wolves.

