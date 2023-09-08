Coach Sherwood secures first win in front of home crowd in shutout over Snyder

Randall takes down Snyder 31-0
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders shutout Snyder at home 31-0 to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

The Raiders move to 2-1 on the season and new head coach Dan Sherwood picks up his first win in front of the home crowd at Happy State Bank Stadium.

The first quarter was a stalemate as both offenses couldn’t get anything going.

Coming out in the second quarter, the Randall Raiders get on the board as Kaison Benton finds Breken Melton in the end zone for a touchdown. After that, the Raiders offense didn’t stop as they scored 24 more points on a Tiger’s defense that hasn’t allowed any points in its first two games.

Randall’s defense was phenomenal, shutting out a Snyder team coming into tonight scoring 42 points in week one and 30 in week two.

Randall will host Monahans next Friday night at Happy State Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

