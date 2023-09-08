CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, September 9th, 2023

Hang on just a bit longer...
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, September 9th, 2023: Hang on just a bit longer everyone, relief from the heat is on the way. We do have to deal with very hot temperatures for just a bit longer though.

Temperatures across the region on Saturday will still be in the triple digits for many. Skies throughout the day will be mostly clear with clouds increasing across the evening hours. A few stray to isolated showers and thundershowers are possible across the far eastern Permian Basin, but overall, conditions are looking to be quiet to start the weekend. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 101 degrees, a few degrees cooler than Friday, but still very hot.

Saturday's Forecast
Saturday's Forecast(KOSA)

Changes are on the way though as the high pressure system that’s been plaguing us all summer will move off to the south/southwest over the next few days along with a cold front that will move through the region. The combination of the two will allow for cooler temperatures and increased rain chances. Temperatures through the majority of the new week look to be in the mid to upper-80s. Hopefully we’ll stay cooler and temperatures will feel more “fall-like” ahead.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

