CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, September 8th, 2023

There’s light at the end of the tunnel...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Forecast for 9/8/23
By Justin Lopez
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, September 8th, 2023: The triple digits are almost in the rearview, we just have to hang on a bit longer.

Temperatures will once again be very hot across the region today with triple digits expected for the majority of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Due to the very hot temperatures expected across the region, a Heat Advisory has been issued and will be in effect this afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures of up to 95 degrees are expected in the mountains. Temperatures up to 105 degrees are expected in the northeast Permian Basin. Temperatures up to 110 degrees are expected for lower Brewster County. Make sure to limit time outside in direct sunlight, stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks, and provide shade and water for pets if they must be outside. Skies through the day will be mostly sunny with clouds forming mainly in the late afternoon and evening as a weak frontal system tries to make its way in. Unfortunately, this front won’t have much of an impact on our weather, but some of the northern portions of our region may see a slight chance of rain this evening.

We are tracking changes through the extended forecast though with a cold front expected to move through over the next few days. The cold front will bring cooler temperatures with highs in the mid to upper-80s expected for the middle and end of the week. Increased rain chances are expected as well, which is much needed across West Texas. The 80s aren’t looking to last super long with the temperatures trending back toward the 90s by next weekend. Hopefully, temperatures will remain in the lower 90s as opposed to the upper 90s and triple digits that we’ve seen for a while. For now though, hold tight, some relief is almost here!

