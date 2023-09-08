CBS7 EXCLUSIVE: Odessa city manager finishes first month, talks staffing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s new City Manager John Beckmeyer is set on building a strong team as he rounds out his first month on the job.

The former Texas GOP director was selected in June and joins the city during a period of change. Staffing within the city has been turbulent over the last year, but Beckmeyer says he arrives with efficiency and a desire to build bridges in mind.

Every team member is under review right now and we need to make sure that we have good team members that are working for the community,” Beckmeyer said.

According to Beckmeyer, exits need to happen sometimes.

“They’re not even always a reflection on that person personally, but they’re not the fit for the team that’s being built,” Beckmeyer said.

He said the days where departments are isolated and avoiding collaboration are over. He’ll use skills built during his high profile tenure in the state GOP .

“One of the biggest things out of my background is being able to build bridges between diverse communities,” Beckmeyer said. “That is something that has served me well over the years.”

He says work on those connections is already underway.

“The relationships through, and to be frank, through bridge building that I’ve done at the state and national level have already benefited the city,” Beckmeyer said.

While Beckmeyer couldn’t expand, he says more information about that effort is on its way.

Another main focus is efficiency in city processes, like billing and the courts. He also wants to reevaluate job requirements to boost staffing.

A goal throughout his work will be executing a bright vision for Odessa, which he says will always remain a moving target.

