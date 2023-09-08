C-O-M diver representing Team USA brings home the gold

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 15-year-old, C-O-M diver, Isabel Baley was chosen to represent Team USA at the Junior Pan American games in August

Baley recently returned from the competition where she won not one but two gold medals.

COM Aquatics diving head coach, Omar Ojeda was a part of Team USA’s coaching staff.

This was the first time Baley competed on foreign soil in her young career, but it didn’t scare her.

“I really just had fun, that was the main thing. I didn’t focus on my competition. I didn’t focus on my dives. I just focused on having fun because when I have fun I do a lot better. That’s what helped a lot in winning two gold medals.”

Baley says she is now focused on qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

