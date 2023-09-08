C-O-M diver representing Team USA brings home the gold
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 15-year-old, C-O-M diver, Isabel Baley was chosen to represent Team USA at the Junior Pan American games in August
Baley recently returned from the competition where she won not one but two gold medals.
COM Aquatics diving head coach, Omar Ojeda was a part of Team USA’s coaching staff.
This was the first time Baley competed on foreign soil in her young career, but it didn’t scare her.
Baley says she is now focused on qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
