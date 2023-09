ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a murder in the 1600 block of Ridgecrest.

According to the City of Odessa, the victim and the actor are both dead, and there are no outstanding suspects.

The scene is still active but there is no immediate threat to the public.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.