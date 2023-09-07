Six Permian Basin schools receive grants from Governor Abbott
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday, that multiple grants totaling more than $7.6 million have been awarded to 14 schools across the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast regions by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
The grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 4,300 students for high-demand occupations in healthcare, carpentry, welding, and more.
The six Permian Basin grants include:
- Odessa College:
$136,230 grant for equipment to train 90 students as electrical technicians.
$87,502 grant for equipment to train 90 students as welders.
- Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District (ISD):
$685,915 grant for equipment to train 159 students as welders in partnership with Odessa College.
$506,026 grant to train 87 students as carpenters in partnership with Odessa College.
- Grandfalls-Royalty ISD: a $446,831 grant to train 30 students as welders in partnership with Odessa College
- Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD: a $703,779 grant to train 77 students as automotive service technicians in partnership with Odessa College.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.