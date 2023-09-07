Six Permian Basin schools receive grants from Governor Abbott

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday, that multiple grants totaling more than $7.6 million have been awarded to 14 schools across the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast regions by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

The grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 4,300 students for high-demand occupations in healthcare, carpentry, welding, and more.

“The Permian Basin and Gulf Coast are rapidly growing regions in our state, and developing our workforce in those areas is pivotal to prepare the next generation of highly-skilled, exceptionally trained workers in Texas, I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their continued partnerships with educational institutions to bolster programs that prepare the next generation of Texans for high demand careers. Together, we are helping empower young Texans to thrive in the greatest economy in the nation."

The six Permian Basin grants include:

Odessa College :

$136,230 grant for equipment to train 90 students as electrical technicians.

$87,502 grant for equipment to train 90 students as welders.



Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District (ISD) :

$685,915 grant for equipment to train 159 students as welders in partnership with Odessa College.

$506,026 grant to train 87 students as carpenters in partnership with Odessa College.



Grandfalls-Royalty ISD: a $446,831 grant to train 30 students as welders in partnership with Odessa College

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD: a $703,779 grant to train 77 students as automotive service technicians in partnership with Odessa College.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.