Police: Teen driver crashes into bus stop, injuring nearly a dozen students

A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding,...
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a bus stop while speeding, injuring 11 students.(Source: KFSN via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A 16-year-old driver in California was arrested after police say he hit 11 students at a bus stop.

Officials say the 16-year-old driver was speeding around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of Roosevelt High School in Fresno. He allegedly crashed into a bus stop where 20 students were waiting.

Eleven students were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver pulled over after the crash but then ran off with his 14-year-old sister. They were picked up by a family member and later pulled over by police.

That’s when the 16-year-old was placed under arrest.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk Driving
New drunk driving law in effect in Texas
Haynie's late brother Daniel who passed away when he was 46 years old, about 8 years ago had...
House Bill 446 now in effect
Texas Tech's Jerand Bradley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
KTTC
Carlsbad woman shot, leads to the arrest of wanted fugitive

Latest News

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, leaves the...
Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as Republican senator demands end to abortion policy
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks out about Sen. Tommy Tuberville's hold on military...
Navy leader says Tuberville's hold 'aiding and abetting communist and other autocratic regimes'
A sheriff’s deputy investigating a burglary in New York fatally shot two teenagers who were in...
2 teen suspects killed by deputy after they allegedly tried to run him over
Authorities say the teenagers were among a group suspected of stealing two cars and...
2 teens killed when deputy shoots into allegedly stolen car
Health officials are advising people to stay up to date with COVID vaccines, to improve indoor...
New CDC head: 'We are going to have to continue to live' with COVID-19